Wounded Warriors honored at festival

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Gary Sinise Foundation and friends held the Fourth Annual Invincible Spirit Festival at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Saturday.

The event will be held in appreciation of the efforts and hard work by the staff and to show support for our wounded warriors, their family members and caregivers.

The festival was held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday with fun, food, and live music for families to enjoy.

Last year's event included over 3,000 wounded warriors, staff members and family in attendance.