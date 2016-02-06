Wounded Warriors honored at festival - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wounded Warriors honored at festival

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Gary Sinise Foundation and friends held the Fourth Annual Invincible Spirit Festival at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Saturday.

The event will be held in appreciation of the efforts and hard work by the staff and to show support for our wounded warriors, their family members and caregivers.

The festival was held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday with fun, food, and live music for families to enjoy.

Last year's event included over 3,000 wounded warriors, staff members and family in attendance.

  • 8 On The HomefrontMore>>

  • Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:15:45 GMT

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

  • Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-03-13 02:13:07 GMT

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

  • Sponsored Content

    Women who coded in war time

    Women who coded in war time

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-03-12 08:00:12 GMT

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. 

     

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. In fact, war time intelligence gathering and monitoring was a field largely dominated by women, and it was their dedication to code breaking that helped win the war for the Allies in World War Two. However, many of these women have gone unrecognized by history.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.