Wounded Warriors honored at festival

The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.
Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. In fact, war time intelligence gathering and monitoring was a field largely dominated by women, and it was their dedication to code breaking that helped win the war for the Allies in World War Two. However, many of these women have gone unrecognized by history.
A Marine veteran is making a second grueling walk across the country to raise awareness for his comrades injured in combat.
For the first time, female Marines awoke Wednesday to begin their first full day of training at Camp Pendleton's Marine Combat Training course.
As we become dependent on modern technology, we also become vulnerable to cyberattacks. Responding to those cybersecurity incidents is San Diego-based Proficio, which has a highly skilled team in place, but is now tapping into a new source for talent. Veterans and service members transitioning into the civilian world are the new faces on this digital battle field.
Cybersecurity is one of the highest paying careers in the world, yet many job positions are still unfilled, why is that? According to Forbes magazine, there are over 40,000 jobs in cybersecurity that are open and companies are desperate to hire qualified professionals.
The Coleman Alumni Professional Society (CAPS) is a vital part of our community of students and graduates. The goal of an alumni association is to bring ideas and support for improving an institution and guiding current enrolled students towards a fulfilling life in academics.
The season of giving is upon us. Whether you're deployed or not, at home missing someone on deployment, or readying yourself to transition to civilian life, you probably have a gift list -- gifts you want to give to loved ones, family members, fellow service members, and friends. Whether you buy or make these gifts, or donate money or your time to a charity, the spirit of giving is with you.
A special honor Friday for a San Diego Marine who was in the right place at the right time to save a life.