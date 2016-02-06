Hemsley leads SDSU to 78-71 OT win vs New Mexico - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hemsley leads SDSU to 78-71 OT win vs New Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jeremy Hemsley scored eight of his 23 points in overtime, including a go-ahead jumper in the key with 1:05 left, and San Diego State beat New Mexico 78-71 Saturday to tie the Mountain West Conference record for the best start at 11-0.

The Aztecs (18-6, 11-0) were on the brink of having the winning streak snapped when they forced a turnover on an inbounds play and Malik Pope hit a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left to send the showdown of the conference's top two teams into overtime tied at 66.

New Mexico (14-9, 7-3) jumped to a 71-68 lead with 2:10 left in overtime before Hemsley and the Aztecs took over. Hemsley made a jumper to put the Aztecs ahead for good at 72-71, then sealed it by making four free throws.


 

