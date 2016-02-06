Massive Torrey Pine tree crushes historic cottage

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Crews are still working to remove a massive fallen tree that crushed an historic cottage in Escondido.

The tree fell last Sunday during an El Nino-fueled storm, right on top of a cottage from the early 20th century.

The pine itself also had historic value. It is believed to have been the second tallest Torrey Pine in California with a trunk nearly 8-feet in diameter.

"There is only one way the tree could have fallen without killing someone, and that's the way it fell. Somebody was watching out for us," Axel Cojulun said.

The Cojulun family, who lives next door, had plans to renovate the cottage.

They say they're happy they never got around to finishing it, and that no one was hurt.