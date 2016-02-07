San Diego lifeguards retrieve body found off Sunset Cliffs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego lifeguards retrieve body found off Sunset Cliffs

POINT LOMA (CNS) - San Diego Lifeguards retrieved the naked, partially-decomposed body of a man that had been spotted floating in the ocean off the coast of Sunset Cliffs Sunday.

A photographer in a helicopter spotted the corpse about 3/4 of a mile from the foot of Osprey Street on Point Loma at about 11:35 a.m., according to lifeguards.

A San Diego Police helicopter was called in to help guide lifeguards in a boat, and they retrieved the corpse in about five minutes.

There was no sign of trauma or obvious cause of death found on the body,according to lifeguards, and no known missing person report had been filed.

Medical examiners were en route to the lifeguard dock at Quivira Basin to take the remains in for investigation.

