Fuel experts to discuss California's higher gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are studying why the state's gas prices are consistently higher than the national average.

Fuel experts, economists and consumer advocates are expected to appear Monday at a meeting of the Petroleum Market Advisory Committee.

The panel is studying policy changes to address the volatility in prices. Committee members are appointed by California Energy Commission to offer advice to fuel regulators.

California drivers tend to pay more than the rest of the nation, partly because of higher taxes and higher fuel blend standards to meet the state's unique air-quality rules.

But committee Chairman Severin Borenstein has said the taxes and cleaner-burning fuel do not account for the full difference.

