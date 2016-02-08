California State University campuses prep for strike

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The union that represents faculty, counselors, librarians and coaches at the 23 California State University campuses are preparing for a five-day strike that would be by far the largest since system-wide collective bargaining began in the early 1980s.

California Faculty Association President Jennifer Eagan says the union's leaders voted over the weekend for a walk-out to be held on April 13-15 and April 18-19 unless Cal State administrators make a better contract offer before then.

At issue is the size of pay raises union members will receive this school year. The faculty association is seeking a 5 percent salary increase. The university is offering raises of 2 percent.

An independent fact-finder is scheduled to release a report in mid-March. If a resolution still can't be reached, the faculty would be authorized to strike.

