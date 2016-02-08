Will Ferrell, exotic animal expert? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Will Ferrell, exotic animal expert?

Posted: Updated:

The Late Show doesn’t have an animal expert yet. So, Will Ferrell thought he’d show up and fill the gap and you will not believe the animals he introduces to Colbert.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.