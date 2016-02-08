Stranded woman rescued at Windansea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stranded woman rescued at Windansea

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman was rescued Monday morning at Windansea beach after spending the night stranded on the rocks. 

The woman says she became trapped Sunday evening when she climbed down the rocks and the tide rolled in. 

