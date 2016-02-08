Dog dies in San Marcos "hoarder house" fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - One dog was killed in a fire at a two-story "hoarder house" in San Marcos Monday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. in a house in the 1800 block of Rock Springs Road for unknown reasons, according to fire officials.

Crews had to work around large amounts of material piled up throughout the residence, which they described as a "hoarder house." It took firefighters about 25 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.