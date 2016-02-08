Charging Forward: Kyle Kraska's one-on-one interview with Dean Spanos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The continuing stadium saga thus far....It's been nearly one year ago to the day when the San Diego Chargers formed a coalition with the rival Oakland Raiders on a strategy to move to Los Angeles. Soon after, San Diego city leaders scrambled to form a stadium plan to keep the Chargers in town but negotiations broke down. For the Chargers the race against Rams owner Stan Kroenke's bid to move his team to Los Angeles was on.

In October of 2015, the NFL held a town hall meeting in San Diego for Charger fans to plead their case. Meanwhile, as the end of the season wound down, thousands of fans prepared to say goodbye to the Chargers at their last regular season home games. The chance for the Chargers to "bolt" to Los Angeles came down to a final vote by the NFL owners in January of 2016.

When decision time came, the owners approved Kroenke's Inglewood stadium plan and rejected the joint Carson stadium deal between the Chargers and the Raiders. The NFL gave the Chargers one year to decide to either partner with Stan Kroenke in Inglewood or work it out with the city of San Diego. Recently, the Chargers surprisingly announced forming a deal with Kroenke in principle but would also play the 2016 season in San Diego - opening negotiations with the city for one final shot at a stadium solution ... one final season to save 55 years of football history in America's Finest City.

How committed are the Chargers to staying in San Diego? What steps will they make to gain the public's favor again? Are they willing to make concessions to get a deal done? Watch the 2-part video above as Chargers team Chairman, Dean Spanos, sits down one-on-one with CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska to discuss "Charging Forward."

