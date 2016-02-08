San Ysidro crash sends three to the hospital - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Ysidro crash sends three to the hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A collision on a San Ysidro street left three people injured late Monday afternoon.

One of the involved vehicles overturned during the wreck, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Smythe Avenue, near state Route 905, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics took the patients to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

The accident left traffic lanes blocked in the area into the early evening.

