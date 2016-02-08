Costumed runners hit the road for Cardiff Kook Run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of costumed runners kicked off Super Bowl Sunday by taking part in the Cardiff Kook Run.

The annual fun run celebrates a community tradition of decorating the statue known as the "Cardiff Kook." The wacky event sped ahead despite the recent filing of a copyright lawsuit.

The issue is over the use of the "kook" image on the run's publicity materials according to the lawsuit filed on Jan. 25 by the Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Association, who holds the copyright and alleges it has not been paid and is asking for $150,000.

Despite all that, runners paid homage to all the kook's best looks.

Dressed in their brightest and "kookiest" costumes, hundreds of runners took off in Encinitas for the 5th annual Cardiff kook run.

A race unlike any other in honor the beach community's 16-foot bronze surfer statue.The race started as a means to help pay for any kook upkeep.

"We repaired the block work, a lot of the block work was in need of repair, we repaired the banisters around it they had been affected by the salt and air obviously and did the landscaping," said Steve Lebherz, race co-founder and director.

Each runner is dressed in a costume that the actual kook has previously worn. From Mardis Gras to St. Patrick's themes, down to lavender jumpsuits and hot pink tutus, runners rolled out all the stops.

"We love the kook and come out every year," said runner Christine Norton.

Even CBS8's Jeff Zevely dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle with his two daughters in the race.

One couple took the cake dressing up as a "couch potato' and literally carrying a couch with potato chips throughout the course.

"It's going to be tough, we should've done some trial runs last night," said Carrie and Scott Starkey.

"The costume part of it is what it's all about, it's about the Kook."

A portion of the money from the race will go to the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County as well as the clean-up of the Cardiff plaza.