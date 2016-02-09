San Diego native killed by stray bullet in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A fundraising effort was underway Tuesday to help pay funeral expenses for a San Diego native fatally injured by a stray bullet outside her Chicago apartment and eventually establish a scholarship program in her memory.

Aaren O'Connor moved to Chicago from San Diego more than a year ago for a new job and to be closer to her boyfriend.

The University of San Diego graduate had moved to Illinois to work for toy company TOMY International. According to O'Connor's LinkedIn page, she began working for the company in September 2014.

"She was an amazing girl," her father said.

On Friday she was talking to her sister on the phone while sitting in her car outside of her apartment when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

Aaren’s family contacted her roommate who found her unresponsive in her car.

She was rushed to the hospital but died on Sunday.

By simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time the world lost an amazing person and all of her potential,'' a message on the page stated. ``We want to make sure that something positive can come from this senseless tragedy.''

Another way Aaren will continue to give back for years to come is through a GoFundMe page established by her co-workers.

The initial donations made via the GoFundMe page will be used to offset O'Connor's funeral and memorial service expenses. Additional contributions will eventually go toward a scholarship program in her memory that may help at-risk youth enroll in study abroad programs and an after school program at a Chicago community center