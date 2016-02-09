SDFD knocks down La Mesa structure fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDFD knocks down La Mesa structure fire

Posted: Updated:

LA MESA (CBS 8) - San Diego Fire-Rescue knocked down a structure fire in La Mesa.

It started around 6:00 a.m. in the 7100 block of Alvarado Road.

The area was closed off for about an hour.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

[This is a developing story. Check back for updates.]

