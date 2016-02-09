Caught on camera: Motorcycle slams into car during pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A dramatic crash was caught on camera. A motorcyclist, traveling over 100 miles per hour, slams into another car during a high speed pursuit Tuesday morning.

Within minutes, California Highway Patrol swarmed the southbound lanes of the 805 by University Avenue in North Park.

CHP says a suspect drove his motorcycle at more than 100 miles an hour when he rear-ended a woman's car. The man flew off his bike from the impact and leaned against the concrete median on the 805 Freeway.

Paramedics rushed to the scene in North Park to check out the suspect who suffered minor injuries.

Erma Ramirez says she was on her way home from work when her car was suddenly hit from behind around 2:00 a.m. Her red car spun around as sparks went off. She says it happened so fast.

"I see the big light and somebody pushed me and I start to feel my car do donuts."

The suspect's motorcycle broke apart. He was taken into custody.

CHP officers didn't clarify where the chase started and how it ended up in North Park.

The woman was traumatized, but was not hurt.

CHP has not said why they were going after the suspect in the first place.

All southbound lanes of the 805 are now open.