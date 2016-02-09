Fire destroys motorhome in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CBS 8) - A motorhome caught fire in Lakeside early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. near Oak Creek Drive and Green Oaks Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was coming from the back of the motorhome.

There were reports of possible ammunition in the home and people removed from the area.

The roadway was blocked off for about an hour, while fire crews worked to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.