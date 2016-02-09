Car crashes into wall in El Cajon, lands on yard

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A driver crashed through a retaining wall after going down an embankment and landed in someone's backyard in east El Cajon.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. at Jamacha and Grove Roads.

California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with a truck. The Mustang crashed through a wall, then down an embankment and landed in the yard of someone's home.

CHP said both the driver of the Mustang and the truck were taken to local hospitals. The injuries are unknown.

The accident is under investigation.

