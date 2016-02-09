Pedestrian killed crossing street in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street in Vista outside of a crosswalk, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Several motorists nearly struck the man as he darted across North Emerald Drive at Jonathan Place on the Vista-Oceanside border around 8:15 p.m. Monday, but he was eventually hit by a southbound vehicle, sheriff's Deputy Michael Guerrero said.

Arriving deputies and Oceanside police officers found the severely injured man lying in the roadway. He was taken by ambulance to Tri-City Medical Center, then flown to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, but Guerrero said the victim suffered a non-survivable head injury.

The man's name was withheld pending family notification.

Guerrero said the driver who struck the man remained at the scene and was not suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Several witnesses to the crash were interviewed at the scene immediately afterward, but those who were not were urged to contact Guerrero at (760) 940-4910.