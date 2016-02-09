Rhythm & Motion: Feel the beat of relaxation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - All week we're trying to bring you different ways to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Flowers, cards and candy are nice, but there are other ways to "jazz up" the day and make it truly "hands on."

Rhythm & Motion, the world’s first fully immersive music-centric spa utilizing amplified vibrations, pressures and patterns is set to launch Nov. 1 at Rock Spa, located at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

The massage therapist synchronizes movements with an expertly curated playlist as guests embark on a journey of the senses.

Rhythm & Motion signature treatments are priced starting at $225.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, has all the details.

For more information, click here.