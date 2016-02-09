Bogus bomb threats lead to school lockdowns

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Students at La Jolla, Lincoln, San Ysidro and Scripps Ranch high schools were ordered to shelter in place in their classrooms after their campuses were put on lockdown Tuesday morning due to unfounded phone threats of violence.

The three high schools received the threatening calls at about 10:30 a.m., prompting the "shelter in place" directives while school staff and police searched the campuses for any sign of a threat, according to San Diego Unified School District officials.

At no point did the threats seem credible to authorities, according to SDUSD spokeswoman Linda Zintz.

At about 11:45 a.m., police issued all-clear announcements at the Lincoln Park, San Ysidro and Scripps Ranch campuses. The all-clear was given for La Jolla High School about 15 minutes later.

Normal operations resumed at all three schools following the all-clear.

All clear at La Jolla High School at 12:04 pm. Shelter in place lifted. Normal schedule has resumed. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) February 9, 2016

All clear at Lincoln and Scripps Ranch High Schools. Shelter in place lifted. Classes resume regular scheduled — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) February 9, 2016