New wellness and aquatic complex being built

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – Construction was underway Tuesday morning at Southwestern College’s vacant lot where a new Wellness and Aquatic Center is under construction.

The new Wellness and Aquatic Center will be located at the corner of H Street and Otay Lakes Road. The new building will replace the existing facilities, which are being demolished to make room for the new Math, Science and Engineering building.

The $52 million project is funded by Proposition R which voters approved eight years ago as part of a $389 million general obligation bond.

The new facilities are designed to support not only the students at Southwestern College, but the entire South Bay community.

“We have done a lot of research to find out what our community needs and we know that they need the pools, the court space and the wellness classes. So, this is going to be a fabulous improvement.” said Superintendent/President Dr. Melinda Nish.

The new athletic facility will feature a gymnasium, fitness labs, cardio facilities, training and testing rooms, locker and shower facilities, and multipurpose classrooms and supporting office facilities. The gymnasium will also be designed to provide support for events that can accommodate up to 2,500 people.

The aquatic center will feature two 50 meter pools which will support competitive swim events, multi-team water polo competition and practice, diving, physical education programs and instructional water safety. A third and smaller twenty-five meter pool will provide accommodations for water therapy and general wellness programs.

“To think that we will have more water, more concentration of water in one area to serve both community and athletics alike is very exciting,” said Jim Spiller, Dean of the School of Wellness.

The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2017.