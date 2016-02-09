Crews continue to remove historic torrey pine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews continue to remove historic torrey pine

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Clean up crews spent much of Tuesday removing a historic tree in Escondido that came crashing down during a recent wind storm. 

The tree fell in the 500 block of 4th Avenue more than a week ago. The massive Torrey Pine, once considered to be the second largest torrey pine in the state, crushed a more than 100-year-old cottage and fell within feet of two occupied homes. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

Tree trimmers continued chopping at the giant tree, making their way through the 8-foot diameter trunk. There is no word on when removal will be complete. 

