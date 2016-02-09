Pair of gray whales spotted off La Jolla Shores

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - A group of kayakers got a big surprise this past weekend while paddling around La Jolla Shores.

The kayakers set out around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning and spotted a pair of gray whales about 200 yards away. When they went to see them, the whales had swam away by the time they paddled over.

However, about 20 minutes later, they ran into the whales again and were able to get an up close look.