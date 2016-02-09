Unruly passenger diverts Boston-San Diego flight to Denver

DENVER (AP) — A plane heading to San Diego was diverted to Denver after witnesses say a passenger started yelling threats.

Passengers told KMGH-TV (http://bit.ly/20Lfb1P ) that a man brought his own alcohol on the Alaska Airlines flight from Boston on Tuesday night. When he wasn't allowed to drink it, he yelled, "I'm not a terrorist," and later shouted, "We're all going to die. You're all going to die."

Passenger Claire Conroy told The Associated Press that the situation was unnerving but passengers realized the man was just very drunk.

Denver International Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the Transportation Security Administration and Denver police met the plane and allowed it to continue to San Diego.

A passenger video showed the man being escorted off the plane, but police say he wasn't arrested.

Kudos to the flight crew on @alaskaair flight crew for handling a disaster of a passenger as well as they did. — Claire (@ClaireConroy2) February 10, 2016

Insane drunk or drug fueled dude being removed from our @AlaskaAir plane after disturbing several passengers. pic.twitter.com/f1ugZr65lp — Rebecca Shepard (@mamashepesq) February 10, 2016

Crazy dude on my plane to sandiego from Boston @AlaskaAir flight attendants handling so professionally — Rebecca Shepard (@mamashepesq) February 10, 2016

@fox25news @NECN @AlaskaAir 769 flight from Boston to San Diego is landed in Denver due to passenger disturbance pic.twitter.com/ubSmz4pKaa — Bridget Sullivan (@bridget1551) February 10, 2016