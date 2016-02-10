Woman reports being sexually assaulted by man she met on Tinder

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman reported being sexually assaulted at San Diego City College Tuesday by a man she had met via a dating-oriented mobile app.

The alleged victim told investigators the attack occurred about 12:45 p.m. inside a campus parking structure in the 1000 block of 16th Street, according to SDCC police.

The woman said she had communicated with the man on Tinder.com and agreed to get together with him. They met in front of the East Village college, and he drove her into the nearby parkade.

At some point during the encounter, the woman noticed a machete on the back seat of the vehicle, she told police.

The man, who identified himself only as Benjamin, is described as a Latino in his mid-20s with a mustache and beard growth along his jawline. He was driving a light silver Dodge Charger with a white racing-style stripe on the hood.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.