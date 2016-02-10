Missing woman found safe in Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing woman found safe in Carlsbad

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A woman said to have a diminished mental capacity, who disappeared while walking her dog in Oceanside, was located Wednesday morning in a neighboring city.

Dawn Offerman, 47, was reported missing around noon Tuesday, according to Oceanside police. She was spotted Wednesday morning in Carlsbad and was uninjured.

Authorities did not account for her whereabouts overnight.

