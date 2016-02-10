Navy conducting active shooter drill at Naval Base Coronado

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Navy will be conducting an active shooter training exercise at Naval Base Coronado on Wednesday as part of a large-scale program being carried out at naval installations across the country.

Exercise Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield is an annual exercise carried out at naval bases across the country from February 8 through February 12 to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel to respond to threats to installations and military personnel.

Though the exercise is not a response to a specific threat, it does come two weeks after Naval Medical Center San Diego's false alarm report of an active shooter, which resulted in a massive police response and the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Wednesday's training will focus on a particular scenario at Naval Base Coronado, involving a response to a reported shooting attack at a ship pier. The Navy will conduct the exercise alongside units from the Defense Department, Navy Police, the Coronado Police Department and emergency medical response services.

"We train like we fight, we fight like we train. This exercise is tremendously important and we ask everyone to be very patient as we train our sailors," said Sandy DeMunnik, Public Affairs Office at Naval Base Coronado.

The Navy says they have taken measures to minimize disruption to base and station operations, however, there may be times when the exercises create traffic delays around bases or delays in base access. Local residents may also see an increase in security activity during the course of the exercises. Visitors to the base are advised by the Navy to plan accordingly.