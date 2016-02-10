New Potter play coming out in book form

April 9, 2015 file photo, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling lights the Empire State Building to mark the launch of her non-profit children's organization Lumos, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The new Harry Potter play will become a new Harry Potter book.

Scholastic Inc. announced Wednesday that a "script book" of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will be published July 31. The book is a based on the two-part stage collaboration of J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany and arrives just after the play premieres in London on July 30. Rowling's Potter web site www.pottermore.com will release an edition.

The first seven Potter books have sold more than 400 million copies worldwide, according to Scholastic, the series' U.S. publisher.



