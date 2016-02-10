New Potter play coming out in book form - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New Potter play coming out in book form

Posted: Updated:
April 9, 2015 file photo, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling lights the Empire State Building to mark the launch of her non-profit children's organization Lumos, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) April 9, 2015 file photo, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling lights the Empire State Building to mark the launch of her non-profit children's organization Lumos, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The new Harry Potter play will become a new Harry Potter book.

Scholastic Inc. announced Wednesday that a "script book" of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will be published July 31. The book is a based on the two-part stage collaboration of J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany and arrives just after the play premieres in London on July 30. Rowling's Potter web site www.pottermore.com will release an edition.

The first seven Potter books have sold more than 400 million copies worldwide, according to Scholastic, the series' U.S. publisher.


Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:25:40 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:47:18 GMT
    (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.