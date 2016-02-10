Eric Weddle fans present check to pay his fine

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When the Chargers fined its all-pro safety $10,000 for watching his daughter perform during a December game's half-time show, his fans were outraged.

Now, those fans are presenting Weddle and his charity with a check from money they raised to help him pay the fine.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has the details in this video.