The thrill of skydiving without the danger

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - No matter your age, if you're looking for a thrill, you may want to fly down to Mission Valley. That's where Jeff Zevely was cleared for take-off at iFLY, San Diego's first indoor skydiving operation.

The world's largest indoor skydiving operation, is now delivering the dream of flight to adventure seekers throughout San Diego County.

"Our mission is to deliver the dream of flight to everybody, whether you're age three or 103," said Matt Ryan, iFLY President and COO. "Since 1998, more than 7 million customers worldwide have experienced human flight at iFLY in a variety of ways: as a fun excursion with family and friends, a student on an educational Science, Technology, and Math (S.T.E.M.) field trip, a professional skydiver or member of the military for training, and a corporate customer looking for a unique team building activity. Thanks to iFLY, flying is finally available to everyone."

To prepare for your flight experience, customers complete a training class guided by one of iFLY's flight and safety instructors. Customers are equipped with flight gear, including goggles, helmet and flight suit, and then with their instructor at their side, they enter the flight chamber and are supported by a cushion of air.

If you'd like to try indoor skydiving at iFLY, flight packages start at seventy nine dollars. The $ 79.00 charge pays for your training, flight gear and two one minute flights.