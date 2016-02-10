City College cameras recovered, engineer arrested

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of stealing nearly $22,000 worth of camera equipment from San Diego City College is in police custody Wednesday night.

A school source says Chief Engineer of the Radio Television Film Department Larry Quick was arrested at Aurora Behavioral Health Care. Authorities traced the stolen items to Quick after recovering them from pawnshops in the downtown area.

Last month, the school discovered four DSLR cameras and their lenses were missing from a locked cabinet in the Radio, TV and Film Department.