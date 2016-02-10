Food bank unveils new recycling and composite center

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Food Bank unveiled a new recycling and composting center at its Miramar facility on Wednesday.

City and food bank officials were joined by actor and environmentalist Ed Begely Jr. for the event.

The 3600 square foot center houses two recycling and composting machines. The first separates food from its unopened but damaged packaging and sends the paper, plastic, glass and aluminum for recycling. The second machine turns the food into high-quality compost.

The recycling center will make the food bank a zero-waste facility, saving thousands of dollars a year. The composite created will be given to local non-profits with community gardens.