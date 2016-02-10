Olivia Wilde talks the campaign & her Oscar nominated film - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Olivia Wilde talks the campaign & her Oscar nominated film

Olivia Wilde stars in Vinyl on HBO and this election season she's heading for the Hills. She also talked to Stephen Colbert about being the only actor in a family of journalists.

