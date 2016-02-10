Car knocks down fire hydrant, floods roadside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car knocks down fire hydrant, floods roadside

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A car crash has broken a fire hydrant off its base at West Harbor Drive and Beardsley Street in Barrio Logan, causing a geyser that is flooding the roadside, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. 

City utility crews had the geyser stopped in about 15-minutes. 

No injuries were reported. 

