Valentine's Day: Does what they get, look like what they ordered?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This coming Valentine's holiday, consumers are expected to spend $1.9 billion on flowers alone.

Many of those purchases will be made online, but what customers order is not always what their "special someone" really receives.

Last year, online florists got slammed on social media for countless delivery duds.

When shopping for Valentine's Day gifts online, the photographs all look so nice, but what a customer sees online isn't always what one gets.

From wilted roses to dropping tulips and at least two cases of people receiving empty boxes, unhappy customers are not shy about posting fail after fail on social media.

A CBS News 8 photojournalist decided to purchase the love pup flower arrangement from 1800Flowers.com, and from teleflora.com ordered a more traditional red and white Valentine's Day arrangement.

When the orders arrived, the love pup was a dog one good. It looked even better than the online picture.

As for the arrangement from teleflora.com, it looked like someone went outside and grabbed some flowers from the garden.

The yellow itself was all wrong. The order placed was for a red and white arrangement. What was supposed to be a delightful bouquet ended up being a big disappointment.

Teleflora's customer service did offer a 35-percent discount on the order, which meant a $12 refund. The original price was $36, but the order is still not red and white.