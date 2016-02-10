Woman tries to shoot barber who cut her hair

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman upset about a haircut she'd gotten at a North Park barber shop on Wednesday returned a few hours later and allegedly tried to gun down the barber, who escaped harm only because the weapon jammed.

Adrian Blanche Swain, 29, allegedly tried to open fire on the barber with a pistol at the barber shop in the 3900 block of 30th Street shortly before

12:30 p.m. She allegedly pulled the trigger three times to no avail, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick.



``The gun had bullets but malfunctioned,'' the sergeant said.



The intended victim then tackled Swain with help from a bystander and held her until police arrived, he said.



Swain was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of attempted murder.