World's oldest wild bird is a mother, again

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The oldest bird living in the wild isn’t letting her age stop her from mating. 

Laysan albatross Wisdom, who is at least 65-years-old, hatched a healthy chick at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge earlier this month. 

