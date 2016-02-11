Reports of 'streak' seen across Southern California sky - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reports of 'streak' seen across Southern California sky

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A mysterious streak had hundreds of Southern Californians buzzing Thursday morning after people from San Diego to Los Angeles witnessed a bright green flash dart across the sky. 

While most astronomers agree it was a fireball, exactly what it was made of remains a mystery. 

Witnesses described the bright object as green, some as blue and others as white-hot. 

Paul Flores was driving Southbound on State-Route 163 when the GoPro camera mounted on his windshield captured the moment as the object flew across the sky. 

"It looked like a firework initially. Once it fizzled out, you knew it was not a firework," he said. 

According to the American Meteor Society said it was a fireball, a term used for an extremely bright meteor. It's an assessment local astronomer Dennis Mammana agrees with. 

"It can be a piece of natural rock or metal falling out of the sky. It could be something manmade like a rocket booster for example," said Mammana. 

Fireballs are not uncommon, but they are getting more attention in the recent years because of the rise of dash-cams and web cams which manage to capture the phenomenon.

More than 200 people reported seeing Thursday morning's fireball to the American Meteor Society which collects data on these sightings. 

