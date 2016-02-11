Missing St. Augustine High School student found safe in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A St. Agustine High School student missing since last Thursday was found safe in Mexico.

Local police spotted 17-year-old Cristian Olmos near the Waterfront in Ensenada.

According to a family spokesman, Cristian is tired but he was not harmed.

He was last seen last Thursday when another student gave him a ride to a South Park ice cream shop.

Olmos then took a taxi to the San Ysidro border.

Since his picture was released, several people called authorities to say they had seen Cristian.

His family has also received at least three ransom demands, but investigators did not believe the threats to be credible.

"People are willing to do just about anything when someone's in crisis, people take advantage of that," said Bill Garcia, Private Investigator. "We've asked for some form of confirmation, none has been given," he said.

Cristian was taken into custody and authorities are working to bring him back to the United States where he will be reunited with his family.