Taylor Swift to kick off the Grammy Awards with performance

In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, singer Taylor Swift attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Swift will open the 58th annual Grammy Awards with a performance from her nominated album, "1989," while Alabama Shakes, Miguel and 12-year-old jazz pianist Joey Alexander will also perform.

The Recording Academy on Thursday announced the final round of performers for Monday's awards show in Los Angeles. LL Cool J is hosting the Grammys, which will be aired live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Swift is one of the year's top nominees with seven nominations, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. She previously performed "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," at the beginning of the Grammy Awards show in 2013.

Previously announced performers include Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Stapleton, Rihanna, The Weeknd and the Broadway cast of "Hamilton."

