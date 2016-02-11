Slaughterhouse owner gets prison time for uninspected meat

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The co-owner of a Northern California slaughterhouse at the center of a nationwide meat recall two years ago has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reports that 78-year-old Jesse "Babe" Amaral Jr. of Rancho Feeding Corp. pleaded guilty last year to distributing adulterated, misbranded and uninspected meat.
Amaral was spared a long sentence because of poor health.
U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer called Amaral's actions a betrayal of the trust of hundreds of millions of Americans.
He was the last of four defendants to plead guilty in what prosecutors say was a scheme to process cattle that U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture veterinarians rejected for having cancerous eyes.
___
Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.