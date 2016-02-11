Baby: Sweet puppy in need of extra care - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby: Sweet puppy in need of extra care

Breed: Maltese mix
Age: 3 months old
Gender: Spayed female
ID #: 199073
Adoption Fee: $195

Baby, a 3-month-old Maltese mix, is looking for a loving home. This sweet puppy is friendly, playful and  outgoing, but was transferred into our care from another shelter due to a few medical issues.

She has a rare condition called diabetes insipidus, which causes excessive drinking and urination, but can be easily managed with daily medication. She also has an abnormal gait due to a central nervous issue, but luckily she is still able to play and run just as any other puppy would. While this sweet girl may require extra care throughout her life, she will be forever grateful to the family willing to love and care for her. 

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

