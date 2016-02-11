Santee gym coach accused of having sex with student

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Santee man faces child-molestation charges Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of repeatedly having sex with a teenage girl he instructed while working as a youth gymnastics coach in his East County hometown.



Patrick Wehrung, 25, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Tuesday, the same day the parents of the 15-year-old reported the alleged crimes, according to San Diego police.



The girl told investigators she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Wehrung for several months, Lt. Sandra Albrektsen said. The teen reported that he had picked her up at her home on several occasions and taken her to La Jolla Shores Beach, where the sex acts allegedly occurred.



The teenager had taken classes from Wehrung at Champion Gymnastics & Cheer on Prospect Avenue, where the suspect was employed until this week. The owner of the business fired Wehrung upon learning of the accusations against him, police said.



The girl admitted to the alleged illicit sexual relationship when her suspicious parents confronted her, Albrektsen told reporters.



Wehrung was booked into county jail on suspicion of sexual contact with a minor, including intercourse, oral copulation and penetration with a foreign object. He has since been released on bail and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in the case next Thursday.