TSA shows off pre-check application facility

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Transportation Security Administration officials showed off a facility on Thursday at Lindbergh Field where passengers can complete their applications for the agency's Pre-Check program.



TSA Pre-Check allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and liquids and gels bag in a carry-on bag. The three-ounce liquid and gel requirement still applies.



Passengers in the program -- who must be U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents -- can also go through select screening lanes. The extra convenience comes at a cost -- $85 for a five-year membership.



``This new application center increases the availability of TSA pre- check benefits to a broader population of travelers,'' said Kathleen Connon, the TSA security director at Lindbergh Field. ``TSA Pre-Check is enabling us to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to transportation security, as we look for more opportunities to provide the most effective security in the most

efficient way.''



Passengers need to go online for a pre-application process at TSA.gov, and make an appointment, according to the agency. They must appear in-person at the airport center, verify their identity, provide documentation to confirm citizenship and immigration status, and provide fingerprints.



TSA Pre-Check is available at 150 airports and 13 major airlines, including most of those serving Lindbergh Field -- Air Canada, Allegiant, Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, Sun Country, United, Virgin America and WestJet.



The agency said it reserves the right to conduct ``random and unpredictable security measures throughout the airport'' and no individual will be guaranteed expedited screening.



The application center, which opened Jan. 26, is located in Terminal 2 near the ticketing counters. It's open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to

4:30 p.m.