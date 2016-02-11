Raiders agree to extension to remain at Oakland Coliseum

Oakland Raiders fans Griz Jones, left, and Ray Perez make their case for keeping the NFL football team in Oakland outside the hotel where NFL owners are meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Houston.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Four weeks after being stymied in their effort to move to Los Angeles, the Raiders agreed to a one-year extension lease extension to remain at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis had been mulling multiple options to move his team since being passed over by the NFL's other owners to relocate the Raiders to Southern California.

The St. Louis Rams were approved to move to Los Angeles in January, while the San Diego Chargers have an option to join the Rams.

The agreement with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Joint Powers Authority guarantees that the Raiders will play the 2016 season in the same stadium they have called home since 1995. It also carries two one-year team options.

The deal still needs approval of the Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.