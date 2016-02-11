Local author's new insight into Donald Trump

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Following Donald Trump's landslide victory in the New Hampshire primary, many Americans are wondering if the billionaire could become the country's next president.

A Carlsbad author, Jan Jones, wrote part of a book on Trump and became a big believer in the candidate.

Jones knows business. She was a longtime executive assistant to Tony Robbins and Doug Manchester.

She wrote a book called "The CEO's Secrete Weapon."

The book in part, highlights Trump's longtime assistant Norma Foerherer, a woman promoted to vice-president of his organization.

Jones feels Trump respects women greatly, and that he's just tough on everyone.

According to Jones, if the public looked past Trump's public persona, they would see a business man who tells it like it is.

Jones did admit she could live without the profanity, but he needs her vote, and she plans on giving it to him.

Along with Trump, Jones interviewed Richard Branson, Steve Forbes and other CEO's of her book.