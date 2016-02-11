Rep. Hunter vapes during committee hearing

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local Congressman Duncan Hunter (R) literally blew smoke Thursday on Capital Hill.

He made his case against an amendment to ban vaping on planes by vaping during the committee hearing.

Hunter is a vocal supporter of e-cigarettes.

While the move drew some laughs from the gallery, it failed to win support of Hunter's colleagues.

Vaping is currently forbidden by most major airlines and will likely soon be against the law on planes.