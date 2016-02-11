Neighborhood says after two months, city still hasn't fixed street light

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents of a Rancho Bernardo neighborhood have been left in the dark after their single street light went out two months ago.

People living on Toltec Court say the light went out in December and still hasn't been fixed despite multiple requests for repairs.

"This issue has gone on for far too long," said resident Samuel House.

House has lived in Rancho Bernardo for the past 20 years.

"Every neighbor on this block has made a call down to the city," said House.

Since 1989, the single street light has illuminated the cul-de-sac after sunset.

"We've never had any issues with the city lights. It's been out a couple times, but they've responded within two weeks most of the time," said House.

House says he has reported the broken street light to the city. The repair normally takes a few weeks, but more than a month later, there still has been no fix. Meanwhile, residents are concerned after neighbors in nearby neighborhoods have reported a string of home invasions.

RELATED: Police investigate two more home invasions in Sabre Springs

Eric Wunderle didn't want to wait any longer for the city to fix the light and took matters into his own hands.

"We've called a couple of times and there's been no response. We haven't seen anything, no activity to fix it and we decided to go out on our own and put in some extra lights," said Wunderle.

The city says they assigned a crew to repair the lights, but they were diverted to prepare for January's storm and have spent the last four weeks dedicated to cleaning up. They recently assigned a different crew and upped the priority level since more lights in the area are now also out.

"It's frustrating for us to live here in a good neighborhood and can't get a city light to be fixed," said House. "When a citizen makes a call for a street light to be fixed it shouldn't take three months."

In January the city sent a crew to change the bulb, but realized the problem was more complicated. An electrical crew is expected to work on the light Friday.

The work was scheduled before CBS News 8 reached out to the city.