CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for John Renee Peart

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for John Renee Peart.

John Renee Peart has a no bail felony arrest warrant for felony evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

He also has a $5,000 bail felony narcotics warrant.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

His criminal history includes: Felony possession of narcotics, felony DUI, felony evading arrest, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, felony battery with serious injury, felony vandalism and parole violations.

He is known to frequent the San Pasqual Indian Reservation.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.