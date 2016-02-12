Overturned truck slows morning commute on southbound I-5 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Overturned truck slows morning commute on southbound I-5

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Traffic was moving again on southbound Interstate 5 before noon Friday, after a delivery truck overturned near Camp Pendleton.

A SigAlert was issued around 6:40 a.m. during the morning commute, after the truck overturned and shut down several lanes.

Traffic was backed up for miles.
  
The cause of the accident isn’t known at this time.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.